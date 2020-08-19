Wade G W & Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.12. 1,387,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

