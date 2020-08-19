Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.23. 1,475,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.