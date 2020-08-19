Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 63,544 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,371,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,951. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.