Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 173,986 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RTX stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 4,719,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

