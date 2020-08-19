Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,824,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

