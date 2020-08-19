Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,920,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,622. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

