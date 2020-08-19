Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,151 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

