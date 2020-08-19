Wade G W & Inc. Sells 3,188 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.50. 811,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

