Wade G W & Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 553,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.38. 1,868,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

