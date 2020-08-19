Wade G W & Inc. Sells 6,615 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. 19,121,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,455,346. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.