Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 44,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 379,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. The company has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

