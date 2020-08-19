Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 74,692 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,210,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 823,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.75. 374,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,852,850. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.