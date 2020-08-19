Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358,063 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $27,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,584,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,770,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,532,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.23. 18,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,009. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

