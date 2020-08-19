Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX):

8/18/2020 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Poseida Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSTX traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,267. Poseida Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

In related news, Director Sean Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

