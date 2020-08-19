Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to post sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Cowen increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of WAB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63,022.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

