William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 310 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $10,555.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 318,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,839,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. MarineMax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $725.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

