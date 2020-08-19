Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 17,995 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

