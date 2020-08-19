Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

ARKK stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $88.96.

