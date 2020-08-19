Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 3,684 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $135.93. 221,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,418,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

