Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

