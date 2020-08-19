Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.22. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $207.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

