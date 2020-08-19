Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.09. 2,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24.

