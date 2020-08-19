Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 308.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 713,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 539,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $11,005,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $6,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 116,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 130.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.