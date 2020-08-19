Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after acquiring an additional 482,659 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 691,332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,272 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 18,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

