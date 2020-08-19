Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 11,609 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. 83,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

