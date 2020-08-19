Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 665 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.01. 96,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,223. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $345.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.90 and its 200-day moving average is $309.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

