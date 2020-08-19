Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 7,534 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,985,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,162 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 610,546 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

