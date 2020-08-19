Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,782 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,891,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $193.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,046. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

