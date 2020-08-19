Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 81,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

