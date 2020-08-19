Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,047,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 606,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 473,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.