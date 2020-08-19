Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 137,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

