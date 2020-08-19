Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,357,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,990,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,850,000 after acquiring an additional 656,774 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 296,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 117,712 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 91,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 261,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 33,840 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

