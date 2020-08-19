Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,314,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $398,420,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 57,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $178.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

