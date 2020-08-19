Wintrust Investments LLC Has $11.21 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after purchasing an additional 344,440 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.74. 5,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,100. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

