Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

