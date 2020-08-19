Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,799,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 975,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,480,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 528,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 376,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 7,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,408. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

