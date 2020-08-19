Wintrust Investments LLC Has $28 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,936 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

