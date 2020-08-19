Wintrust Investments LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.