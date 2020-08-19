Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.24. 154,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,183. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

