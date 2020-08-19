Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. 5,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,519. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

