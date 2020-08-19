Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 190 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,318. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

