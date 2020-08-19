Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 2,729 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 95,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,234. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

