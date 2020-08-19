Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 36,136 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,136 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

