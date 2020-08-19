Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 383 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after buying an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,510. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

