Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

