Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 240.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter worth $187,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 126,167 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

