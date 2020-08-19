Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

