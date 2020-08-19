Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.26. 1,318,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,484,180. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.