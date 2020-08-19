Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 834.17 ($10.91).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 565 ($7.39) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.90) price target (up from GBX 830 ($10.85)) on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Keith Weed bought 3,121 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,974.40 ($26,113.74).

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.16) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 607.60 ($7.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 655.61. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.19).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

