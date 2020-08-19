Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) EVP Kevin D. Cordell Sells 3,470 Shares

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin D. Cordell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of Wright Medical Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 607,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,894. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,343,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,184,714 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 817,004 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,081,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,597,000 after acquiring an additional 291,295 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 144.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,722,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,454,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after buying an additional 1,261,082 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

